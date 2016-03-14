Kanye West Considers Joining Instagram

If and when Kanye West does join Instagram, it’s going to be a major event. But for now, Yeezy is mulling over the decision on his current social media platform of choice, Twitter.

“On another note… I was thinking about getting an Instagram but only on one condition……,” tweeted Mr. West today.

However, there are certain conditions Yeezy said will be met if he does indeed decided to joint.

See what those are on the flip. We’d also bet good money he already has his first IG posts lined up (and instagram.com/kanyewest looks like it’s already under lock and key).

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/709408385163268097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/709408940908486657

