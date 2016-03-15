Kendrick Lamar Reps Reebok Classics In England [Photos]

Kendrick Lamar ventured across the pond to rep Reebok in London at the Tate Modern museum where Reebok Classics held a fashion show. The Compton rapper also hit up Manchester, where he surprised kids at a community center called Wonder Inn and held an intimate performance at a famed studio.

On hand in London were some of the UK’s top designers (Agi & Sam, Katie Eary, Ashish, Holly Fulton, Matthew Miller, Christopher Shannon, Kesh, Sadie Williams, Alex Mullins and Cottweiler) who styled the show with models rocking the Reebok Classic “trainers.” Also seen at the fashion show was John Boyega aka Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In Manchester, he also hit up Granada Studios for an intimate performance.

“With my music, I share and seek for understanding. Through a freedom of expression and originality,” said Kendrick, via a press release. “This is what Reebok is about- being original and authentic. My memories of Reebok go back to high school when I wore the Classic Leather. It’s a sneaker that identifies with culture and lets you express your own style, lets you stay true to yourself.”

The Classic Leather is currently available at Reebok.com, Finish Line and Journey’s. See images from Kendrick visit to England below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Courtesy of Reebok

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »