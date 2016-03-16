UPDATE: Foxy Brown Denies Endorsing Donald Trump

UPDATE: Foxy Brown took to Instagram to deny that she is endorsing Donald Trump.

Part of her statement reads: “I AM IN NO WAY ENDORSING TRUMP!!!!! They Tried It [sic] Wrong One! What I Said Verbatim Was Trump Had Tenacity, Much Like I Said HILLARY CLINTON I LOVE DEARLY And BERNIE SANDERS I Absolutely ADORE!”

Brown went on to say the New York Daily News was simply going for a click-bait headline. Do you think that’s what really happened, or did she peep the slander and have a change of heart?

—

Foxy Brown joined the ranks of an elite list of shufflers who want you to believe Donald Trump is the best candidate to become the next President of the United States. Needless to say, Twitter retaliated with some swift and potent slander.

As for the motive for declaring she’s Team Trump…we got nothing.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Reclusive rap star Foxy Brown said Tuesday that she is back in the studio, but her next release could be a tribute to Donald Trump. Brown, a lifelong Democrat, who said she loves Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, said she is giving a big shout out to the billionaire presidential frontrunner because she is impressed with his ability to get things done. “No matter how many people sabotage his campaign, it keeps growing and growing and growing,” Brown told The News. “I know so many people won’t agree with me and will try to change my mind, but I’m a smart girl. I’m excited…I haven’t been this excited in so long. “I know people say he’s a racist, but that’s just crazy.”

A song, about Donald Trump? Bruh…

As for the slander, it’s lit (see below and on the following pages).

Foxy Brown out here like ⬇️😏 pic.twitter.com/qRESWQKRdb — ᏟᏒᎪᏃᎬ (@CRAZEARONI) March 16, 2016

Foxy Brown has endorsed Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/EgcA3i3kCs — ra-mel Ⓥ 🌱 (@itsRamel) March 16, 2016

You know Donald has just been waiting for Foxy Brown to endorse him. #FoxyBrown — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) March 16, 2016

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »