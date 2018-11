Drake took a break from completing Views From The 6 for a quick trip to Miami. Not just to kick it, but to join Rihanna on stage at the American Airlines Arena for the ANTI Tour.

They performing her hit single “Work” because…well, duh.

“Work” is still no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart.

Watch Drake and Rih Rin perform below.

Photo: screen cap