Iggy Azalea Says She Had Psychotic Breakdown, Drops New Song

Iggy Azalea‘s 2015 was backlogged with struggle. While she became the poster child for white privilege rap, she says she suffered a “psychotic breakdown” due to all the backlash she received for what many feel is her brand of poorly culturally appropriated Pop-Rap music.

Azalea explained her plight in a cover story for Schön magazine.

Iggy’s now back to revamping her image, as she is the cover star of the latest issue of the London-based fashion magazine Schön!, for which she posed topless (see above). In her feature profile, she seems focused on her upcoming album, Digital Distortion, though she revealed that all the drama she was involved in last year had damaging effects on her mental state, even leading to a “psychotic breakdown,” which was why she had to cancel her entire “Great Escape” tour. “I had to have a psychotic breakdown last year,” said the Australian rapper. “I felt tired and stressed out.” She also admits that the media played a significant role in leading to her breakdown: “Last year, I felt like I was definitely not in control of the media’s narrative of me.”

People with genuine psychological issues may have an issue with what Azalea considers a “psychotic breakdown,” though.

Do you think Iggy had a genuine breakdown or was she just boo-hoo’ing because everyone doesn’t like her? Let us know in the comments.

