Kanye West’s Pablo Pop-Up Shop Line Causes Street Closure [Photos]

In news that should surprise no one, Kanye West‘s Pablo pop-up shop is a smash. So many people came to the SoHo spot yesterday (March 18) to cop some Yeezy “The Life Of Pablo” merchandise that cops had to shut down the street.

Kanye West’s pop-up shop in NYC has people coming out in hoards … and the scene is so crazy, cops had to shut down the entire block. Yeezy opened up the doors to his “The Life of Pablo” collection Friday afternoon to a line that stretched around the entire block and then some. We’re told store employees are strictly enforcing a 2 items per person limit.

If you’re willing to brave the weekend lines, the shop is open from 12pm – 8pm both today (Saturday, March 19) and Sunday.

