Nardwuar vs. DJ Khaled Is Iconic Trip Down Memory Lane [VIDEO]

Nardwuar linked up with DJ Khaled for one of his trademark interviews while they were both at SXSW. The result was the sharing of major keys, epic cloth talk and plenty of jewels that prove Khaled is much more than just a self-promoter.

From putting mixtape in sneakers when he work at Champ Sports to his love for vinyl to his vegan diet to his love for Bob James samples, to being a busboy at Shoneys, Nardwuar masterfully took Khaled Khaled down memory lane.

Peep it below.

Photo: YouTube