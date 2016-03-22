CLOSE
Home

Nardwuar vs. DJ Khaled Is Iconic Trip Down Memory Lane [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Nardwuar linked up with DJ Khaled for one of his trademark interviews while they were both at SXSW. The result was the sharing of major keys, epic cloth talk and plenty of jewels that prove Khaled is much more than just a self-promoter. 

From putting mixtape in sneakers when he work at Champ Sports to his love for vinyl to his vegan diet to his love for Bob James samples, to being a busboy at Shoneys, Nardwuar masterfully took Khaled Khaled down memory lane.

Peep it below.

Photo: YouTube

DJ Khaled , Nardwuar interviews

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close