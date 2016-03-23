Kanye’s Pop-Up Shop Clears $1 Million, Allegedly

Kanye West’s quest for total world dominance took another step forward when he took to Twitter to announce that his Pablo pop-up shop grossed $1 million bucks in the 2-½ days it was open (March 18-20). “But there is no other brand that could sell 1 million dollars of clothing in 2 days from 1 location!!!,” West boasted.

Upon learning of Yeezy’s pop-up shop; hypebeasts, resellers, and fans alike stormed the SoHo district of NYC and lined up to cop t-shirts, hoodies, jeans, and bomber jackets that are now online being flipped for double and triple the retail price.

While gloating in his success, Yeezy also took the opportunity to throw some light shade at his haters and doubters declaring, “they called me crazy and pointed fingers.”

With an extra million in his pocket, allegedly, it seems pretty safe to say that if the artist formerly known as the Louis Vuitton Don keeps this up he’ll be able to raise those billion dollars for his ideas in no time…

Well, if you do the actual math it would still take him about 50 years of this to clear a billion and that’s If he does it every weekend from here on out. But hey, Ye’s never been one to back down from a challenge.

Hit the flip and check the King Of Twitter’s tweets.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/712416218158915584

—

Photo: WENN.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4Next page »