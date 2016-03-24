Young Thug “Digits,” A$AP Ferg ft. ScHoolboy Q “Let It Bang,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.24.16

With spring officially here, and summer around the corner, the time to drop an anthem just in time for the warm weather is now. Today, the Internets received two possible candidates in Young Thug’s “Digits” and A$AP Ferg’s new single “Let It Bang,” featuring ScHoolboy Q.

Consider “Digits” to be a foreshadowing of what’s to come tomorrow (Mar. 25), when Thugger delivers his Slime Season 3 mixtape. Once again, the Atlanta rapper connects with producer London On The Track, opting to rely on the trusted combination of bouncy drums and melodic hooks.

Fergenstein, on the other hand, slows down his flow, as he details his family lineage and their street ties. But it’s Quincy, TDE’s resident South Central representative, who’s the star of the show. “I’m the reason why your mama OD’d/ I’m the reason why your homies ain’t deep/ Now you wanna talk about peace,” he raps.

Stream Thug’s “Digits” and Ferg’s “Let It Bang” in a jam-packed edition of Wired Tracks below.

A$AP Ferg ft. ScHoolboy Q – “Let It Bang”

A$AP Rocky ft. Waka Flocka Flame – “Goldie Mack”

Ice Cube & Common – “Real People”

Royce Da 5’9 – “Savages”

Your Old Droog ft. Styles P & Joey Badass – “Just Rhymin”

https://soundcloud.com/hypetrak-692399074/sets/trapstar-x-dj-logan-sama-mixtape

Trapstar x DJ Logan Sama Mixtape

SBTRKT ft. D.R.A.M. & Mabel – “I Feel Your Pain”

Project Pat ft. Fat Trel, Big Trill & Drumma Boy – “Mack Shyt”

Maino & Uncle Murda – “Favor for a Favor”

https://soundcloud.com/awgeshit/aap-ant-x-playboi-carti-thumbin

A$AP Ant ft. Playboi Carti – “Thumbin”

https://soundcloud.com/yomoxie/sets/931mixtape

Moxie Raie – 931 Mixtape

Lil Yachty & Rich The Kid – “We Got It”