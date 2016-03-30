YG & Nipsey Hussle “FDT,” Darnell Williams “South Central,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.30.16

In today’s Wired Tracks, Hip-Hop Wired highlights two fresh releases from a few of the West Coast’s finest MCs.

To start, YG and Nipsey Hussle have a few choice words for presidential hopeful Donald Trump on a new heater titled “FDT.” It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to decrypt what the acronym means.

The second song is a gem, and it comes courtesy of rising rapper Darnell Williams. Titled “South Central,” it’s a 90-second testimonial detailing the trials and tribulations of growing up in a neighborhood plagued by gang violence and crime.

Stream both tunes and a bunch more in Wired Tracks below.

https://soundcloud.com/nipseyhussle/fdt

—

Photo:

—

Darnell Williams – “South Central”

Big K.R.I.T. – “Sticks & Stones”

G-Eazy ft. Lil Wayne & Yo Gotti – “Order More”

River Tiber ft. Pusha T & KAYTRANADA – “Illusions”

Lupe Fiasco – “Express”

https://soundcloud.com/only1dram/dont-let-dram-be-a-hot-boy

D.R.A.M. – “Don’t Let D.R.A.M. Be A Hot Boy”

Bodega Bamz – “The Function”

Problem – “Pull Up To My Hotel/Big Money,” “Bangin It Out,” and “Outerspace”

Sir Michael Rocks – “How Are You So Calm”

Oddisee – “No Sugar No Clean”

Rittz ft. MJG & Devin The Dude – “Propane”

Novelist – “Hoax”

https://soundcloud.com/rashaunmusic/dial-ft-trapo-prod-by-derrick-thomas

Ra’Shaun ft. Trapo – “Dial”