Action Bronson Apologizes To George Washington University After Show Snuff

Action Bronson was slated to perform this weekend at an event at George Washington University until uproar over his lyrics morphed into a petition which got him dropped from the lineup. Bronson took to Facebook to issue a public apology to his fans and to clear the air behind the intent of his lyrics.

Action Bronson was set to perform at GWU’s Spring Fling concert but was taken off the bill on Thursday (Mar. 31) after student groups complained of the rapper’s misogynistic lyrics and insensitivity towards rape victims. Instead of letting the moment pass him by, Bronson wrote a lengthy apology addressing the situation and explained that his songs are similar to a director creating a film.

From Bronson’s Facebook page:

Five years ago in 2011, I wrote a song called “Consensual Rape” that admittedly contains lyrics and a general sentiment of violence towards woman which I never meant to represent who I am but rather to depict a story. I approach my music as other types of artists approach their work, and I don’t always intend the stories that I tell, the characters that I play in them or the lyrics I lay down to be taken literally. The songs I make aren’t any different than a director creating a movie, or an author writing a book meaning they contain scenes or things happen in them that aren’t meant to be anything but an artistic expression- just a song, a book or a film. I’ve never performed “Consensual Rape” at a concert, and I don’t plan to. Regardless, I understand that when it comes to musicians, and more specifically rappers, the lyrics I say are taken to heart many times as a representation of my beliefs or true feelings. SO please let me make this very clear: I think rape and acts of violence toward woman are DISGUSTING. I would never condone anything remotely close to that type of behavior, and it’s certainly not what I’m about at all. But, the song in question has caused people discomfort and pain and I’m sincerely sorry about it. It was not my intention to hurt people when I made it years ago, and I certainly will be much more sensitive on this matter moving ahead.

In the wake of Bronson’s statement, a petition has been started to have him added back to the Spring Fling bill and a young woman at GWU also wrote a lengthy Facebook post in defense of Bronson.

[h/t Pitchfork]

—

Photo: WENNCHELLA/WENN.com