DMX Going Back To Jail!

DMX will surrender in a Los Angeles courtroom and will begin serving more jail time.

According to TMZ, although it is not sure which crime he will be serving time for, X’s manager has said that he is ready to surrender in a courtroom and head back to a place DMX knows a little too well.

The crime X will be serving time for was committed four or five years ago and although this story is just developing, DMX’s manager says that X is focused on taking care of past legal issues.

Hip-Hop Wired will keep you up to date with the latest legal troubles from DMX.