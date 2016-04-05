HOT 97 Summer Jam Festival Stage Performers Announced

Hot 97 just announced the line up for their 2016 Summer Jam Festival Stage. Chance the Rapper, Torey Lanez, Curren$y and Desiigner were among the names revealed.
Post Malone, Dave East, Justine Skyy, Dougie F and Rotimi round out the line up that was revealed this morning on the Ebro in the Morning show.
In a press released on Hot 97’s website, Ebro states:
Last year’s show was so hot, it sold-out the morning of! So it left a few people unable to get tickets out in the parking lot. We want to make sure everyone gets to party with us this year, so get your tickets early and plan to get to MetLife for the Festival Stage, kicking off at 3 p.m.!
Presale tickets are on sale now. Performers on the Stadium Stage will be announced on Friday, April 8. General admission tickets will go on sale on Saturday, April 9.
