Is Desiigner Trolling Us With This “Purple Rain” Mixtape Picture?

“Panda” rapper and alleged swagger-jacker Desiigner just posted a photo on his Instagram page that is sure to keep those “Future clone” accusations rolling in. We’re hoping that he is joking.

Desiigner is not oblivious to the Future comparisons he has received ever since his song “Panda” invaded our eardrums earlier this year. But, he has insisted that he is not biting. Instead, he feels that he has the same “blessing” as Future.

When Complex asked the Brooklyn teenager what he thought about the copycat accusations, he responded:

God gave him a blessing, but he gave me a blessing too. I ain’tgonna doubt the man’s music. He make beautiful music too. Music is made every day. Big ups to him, big ups to Future. I actually like Future’s music. I like his music, you feel me. I’m not a hater or a critic on him, you know, I do me. God bless him, God bless me.

Evidently, Desiigner also has the blessing of a sense of humor, or so we hope.

This afternoon he posted this photo on his Instagram:

In case you don’t get what we’re hoping is a joke, this is a picture of Desiigner’s face super-imposed on Prince’s body in a photo taken for the classic Purple Rain soundtrack. Future put his own spin title for his Purple Reign mixtape that dropped in January. So, you can see how this photo can be assumed to be yet another example of Desiigner using this “blessing” that he shares with Future.

While the picture says “New Mixtape Coming Soon,” Desiigner never actually supports the claim with his own words. Instead, he wrote a caption with a smiling Emoji among other things. Perhaps this is a joke that came across his timeline and he figured he’d share it to troll us all. Or maybe, just maybe, he might be serious.

Stay tuned.