DMX Tells Story About How Diddy Tried To Steal Him From Def Jam [VIDEO]

DMX appeared on The Drink Champs podcast and shared a story of how years ago Diddy (then Puff Daddy) told him that he wasn’t a good fit for Bad Boy, but then tried to sign him when he heard he was going to Def Jam.

DMX has been around a long time and has endless stories. He shared a never before told one this week when he stopped to have a drink with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of the Drink Champs podcast.

In one part of their conversation, Dark Man X opens up about a meeting that took place between him and Bad Boy Entertainment founder Sean “Puff Daddy/P. Diddy/Diddy” Combs. X says that he was introduced to Diddy by producer Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie shortly after his fellow Ruff Ryders The Lox signed to Bad Boy.

“He told Puff, ‘if you like The Lox, you’re gonna love X,'” said the Yonkers-born MC. From there he spit for Diddy, but he wasn’t impressed.

Per video:

“I spit or whatever and he was like, ‘eh, his voice is too and he’s unmarketable.’ Didn’t like it, but I had to respect it. But three weeks later when he found out I was getting signed to Def Jam he was like, ‘I’ll lace your pockets. I’ll double what they gave you and lace your pockets.’ I was like, no I’m cool.”

X said that he will always respect Diddy for telling him to his face instead of lying or giving him the runaround.

But imagine for a second, DMX, the man who essentially ended the “Shiny suit era” that Diddy created, actually signing to Bad Boy? Would we have seen X in a shiny suit dancing in front of fireworks?

DMX and Diddy still wound up doing business in the long run. X would go on to appear on both Ma$e’s Harlem World and The Lox’s Money, Power & Respect albums.