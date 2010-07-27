Omarion Disses Amber Rose, Says She Lacks Class

Former B2K star turned solo singer Omarion was caught making some slick remarks about Kanye West’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Amber Rose.

The 24-year-old pop singer, who was rumored to be dating a bisexual stripper much like Rose, denied reports that he was involved with a dancer and said that women of their caliber lacked class.

He made his point very clear saying “No Amber Rose for me” and described his relationship status in an interview with

Sister 2 Sister magazine saying,

“No disrespect, but no Amber Rose for me. Everybody has their past – and don’t get me wrong, I’m not judgmental at all – but I do like a certain amount of class…I’m not married. I’m chilling. At this moment I’m not (dating). I have friends that I converse with, and I have that male-female camaraderie, but there’s no girlfriend at the moment.”

Omarion is currently continuing on tour dates with scheduled stops in Japan and Korea.

