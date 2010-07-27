Foxy Brown’s Attorney Leaves Her In The Middle Of Assault Case

Foxy Brown has lost her attorney in the middle of her assault case.

As previously reported, Foxy Brown was arrested after an altercation with a woman last week. According to the The New York Post, Bruce Barron Associates withdrew their services right before Ms. Brown was scheduled to make a court appearance this morning.

Brown’s camp went into the courtroom with a plan to accuse Arlene Raymond as a stalker, but Foxy had to take matter into her own hands due to circumstances.

Foxy Brown asked the judge for a protection order today against the neighbor after a sidewalk showdown with the woman who landed the raunchy rapper in jail. But Judge Geraldine Pickett instead extended the order of protection already in place against Brown who was arrested last week.