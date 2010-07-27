Damon Dash’s Loft Going To Foreclosure Auction

Damon Dash’s Tribeca Loft is going to foreclosure.

Damon Dash has had a lot of trouble ever since his split with Jay-Z, and things don’t appear to be getting better anytime soon for the once Hip-Hop Mogul. Damon has stopped paying his ridiculous $78,504.20-per-month mortgage payment, and is now abut to go through foreclosure on the loft.

Bought for around 3 million, Dash a few years back tried to sell it for 7 million, hoping to sell the loft while also to pay back some of his debt. The auction will take place tomorrow at 1:00 P.M. as one lucky buyer will become the owner to the Dash estate.

The listing for the loft states:

“This stunning 5,200 SF duplex loft boasts 20 foot ceilings in the living room, 4 bedrooms and 4 baths on TriBeCas best block. Add huge windows facing north and south, a mint kitchen and luxurious bathrooms, it leaves nothing to be desired. Located in the preeminent full service doorman building, the Atalanta, Must be seen!!”

Any takers?