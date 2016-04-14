Diddy Speaks On The Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter Blasting Him On Twitter [VIDEO]

Sean “Diddy” Combs got some unexpected shots thrown his way last week when the daughter of The Notorious B.I.G., T’yanna Wallace, blasted him on Twitter for not giving her any tickets to the much ballyhooed Bad Boy Reunion concert.

He addressed the outburst in an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden. After thanking the fans who bought tickets and sold out the first show in seven minutes, essentially forcing him to book a second show, he talked about what happened and why Wallace thought she didn’t get any tickets.

“I had already put tickets to the side for the family of course,” said Combs in the interview. “People were notified. They didn’t notify her. We don’t have no problem.”

He goes on to suggest that he did not take any real offense to Wallace’s comments, especially since she is from a generation who runs straight to social media to voice their frustrations instead of talking to the source.

“I called her and I let her know that I love her,” he continues. “I told her I know I can get out of pocket but I also told her as a man, if I ever had made you feel like that where I haven’t checked in on you, I apologize.”

Biggie’s first born accused Combs of giving her the cold shoulder in recent years in a since deleted Twitter rant. She was also upset that she did not get any tickets to the sold out show and felt left out. In the video above, Diddy admits that the stress from so many people and family members feeling left out of the first show was a motivating factor behind booking the second show.

The Bad Boy Reunion concerts are scheduled for May 20 and 21 [Biggie’s birthday] at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center.

Photo: WEEN.com