Meek Mill Isn’t Dropping DC4 The Same Day As Drake’s New Album

Yesterday (April 13), the Hip-Hop world was abuzz after mixtape site Datpiff had listed Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers 4 project on a countdown for an April 29 release, the same day his archrival Drake is scheduled to drop his highly anticipated Views From The 6 LP. Well it turns out that this simply isn’t the case.

Complex reports that reps for the Philly rapper have rebutted the website’s date and that Meek doesn’t have DC4 scheduled for the alleged April date.. Datpiff has since changed their release date to “Coming Soon.”

While it would’ve been an interesting move on Meek’s part to counter Drake’s project with one of his own, it most certainly would’ve resulted in yet another L for the MMG artist who’s already stacked enough to rival a Tetris game.

So much for all that “Meek’s gone career-suicidal because “Nicki hurt his feelings” talk.

—

Photo: Instagram