iLoveMakonnen No Longer Signed To OVO Sound

Weight isn’t the only thing rapper/singer/WTFer iLoveMakonnen is losing these days. It is being reported that he and Drake’s OVO Sound imprint have parted ways.

Inverse is reporting that iLoveMakonnen is no longer signed to OVO.

According to the website:

While he’s still listed on the artist roster on OVO Sound’s official site, when asked if iLoveMakonnen is still signed to OVO Sound, a rep tells Inverse that no, he is not. It’s a question many people have asked especially after OVO Sound artists dvsn, Majid Jordan, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Drake performed a surprise set at The FADER Fort at SXSW on March 19. ILoveMakonnen didn’t make an appearance.

Makonnen’s highly-publicized singing to OVO was always a head scratcher given that he did not call Toronto home like the rest of the roster. Makonnen signed to OVO off the popularity of is 2014 single “Tuesday.” The signing came in conjunction with Drake hopping on the smash and giving him a huge co-sign. The relationship started off hot with “Tuesday” earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2015.

Things seemed to being a little sour after Makonnen gave a not so enthusiastic answer to The Fader in December when asked what his relationship with the label was like. He said:

It’s cool, they put out my music and stuff and we just keep it moving. Let them tell you their relationship with Makonnen. I’m just an artist, being an artist, and there’s only so much that I can do.

Makonnen released two albums and two mixtapes with the company. His most recent mixtape Drink More Water 6 is available on Warner Bros. Records.