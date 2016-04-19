Iggy Azalea Only Wants To Be Asked About Her Music, No Relationship Stuff

It’s only been a few weeks since Nick Young got busted cheating, and Iggy Azalea is already tired of talking about it. Azalea announced on Twitter Monday (April 18) the she no longer wants to be asked about her personal life.

I always answer questions honestly. But my job is to promote my music, not my relationship. Id love to be interviewed about the former only. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 19, 2016

Also, she’s still with her boo.

For the record, i havent broken up with Nick. We are together and i would love to be given a little (a lot) of privacy on the matter. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 19, 2016

Young’s infidelity was exposed after his teammate, D’Angelo Russell, recorded the 30-year-old Lakers forward telling on himself. The “Team” rapper thanked Russell for snitching, but was proudly rocking her engagement ring days after the story came out (she was recently spotted without it at the airport, though she probably just took it off for the flight.)

As far as music goes, the subject has been an uphill battle despite selling millions of singles. Over the past two years, she involuntarily became Hip-Hop’s public enemy No. 1.

Azalea has yet to redeem herself in the eyes of Hip-Hop, but she’s staying afloat in the world of pop music. Her sophomore studio album, Digital Download, drops in June.

Photo: Instagram