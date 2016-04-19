Kanye West Says Daughter Flushed His Pablo Raps Down The Toilet Before He Recorded Them [VIDEO]

Kanye West‘s constantly updated album The Life Of Pablo almost never saw the light of day. His daughter North flushed his iPhone down the toilet with all of his lyrics in it before he he was finished with them.

In a recent episode of Kanye West’s sister-in-law’s show Kocktails With Khloe, the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian revealed that their daughter North took Kanye’s iPhone that had all of his rhymes for The Life of Pablo saved on it, and flushed it down the toilet.

“Kanye had every single rap in his iPhone before he started really working on Pablo and then North flushed it down the toilet and they could not be retrieved,” Kardashian said on the show. “We sent it to like four places.”

“And no Apple Genius was genius enough,” West added.

In somewhat of a surprise given his usual behavior , West did not get mad about it. He didn’t even raise his voice according to Kim. Depending on who you ask , the toilet may be the best place for some of the raps on Pablo.

Kanye himself seems to be unsatisfied with Pablo as well. The album has been in the news in recent weeks for the many updates West has made to the album. Among them are new verses from Sia and Vic Mensa added to “Wolves” and subtle ad libs and beat changes on 12 of the 19 tracks on the album.