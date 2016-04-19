Jim Jones ft. A$AP Ferg “Harlem,” Smoke DZA “Outside My Mind,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.19.16

Today’s edition of Wired Tracks is a Harlem thing, as Hip-Hop Wired highlights a pair of newly releases heaters from a few of Uptown Manhattan’s finest rappers.
The first song, titled “Harlem,” comes courtesy of Jim Jones and features A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg. Bellowing 808s reek of Atlanta’s trap-driven sound thanks to the production work from The Drumatics (with assistance from Mike WiLL Made-It), but the bragadocios talk the duo kick could only come from a Harlemite.
Next up is Smoke DZA with “Outside My Mind,” a record featuring three eclectic productions from Flying Lotus. Of course, the Kush God’s dexterous, witty wordplay are on full display here.
Stream the aforementioned tunes in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
