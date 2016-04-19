Jim Jones ft. A$AP Ferg “Harlem,” Smoke DZA “Outside My Mind,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.19.16

Today’s edition of Wired Tracks is a Harlem thing, as Hip-Hop Wired highlights a pair of newly releases heaters from a few of Uptown Manhattan’s finest rappers.

The first song, titled “Harlem,” comes courtesy of Jim Jones and features A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg. Bellowing 808s reek of Atlanta’s trap-driven sound thanks to the production work from The Drumatics (with assistance from Mike WiLL Made-It), but the bragadocios talk the duo kick could only come from a Harlemite.

Next up is Smoke DZA with “Outside My Mind,” a record featuring three eclectic productions from Flying Lotus. Of course, the Kush God’s dexterous, witty wordplay are on full display here.

Stream the aforementioned tunes in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Smoke DZA – “Outside My Mind”

Freeway – “Kodak”

JMSN – “Hypnotized”

Waka Flocka Flame – “Real Friends (Remix)”

RØMANS ft. Mary J. Blige – “Overthinking”

Felix Snow ft. SZA – “Lies”

Luke Christopher – “Changed Me”

Rich The Kid – Trap Talk

Russ – “Let Me In”

https://soundcloud.com/ilovemakonnen/cant-let-it-go-feat-lil-b-the-based-god

ILOVEMAKONNEN ft. Lil B – “Can’t Let It Go”

theMIND – “Pale Rose”