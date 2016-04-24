Kanye West Interrupts His Homie’s Wedding Speech

You can’t say Kanye West isn’t able to poke fun at himself. Yeezy playfully interrupted his buddy Dave Grutman’s wedding, Taylor Swift style.

Reports TMZ:

‘Ye was at nightclub guru Dave Grutman‘s Miami Beach wedding with a ton of A-list guests. When it came time to give toasts to the bride and groom, Yeezy was quick to snatch the mic and drop his “Imma let you finish” line on DuJour Media’s Jason Binn.

However, Kanye was all jokes and the wedding guests loved it.

Speaking of guests, Kanye was in some pretty good company … with Kim, Kourtney, Hulk Hogan, Wilmer Valderama and Ryan Seacrest there too.