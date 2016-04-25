Watch Drake Hand Out T-Shirts To Stunned Fans At Toronto Pop-Up Shop [VIDEO]

Not that he necessarily needs extra promo, but for the last week Drake has been holding surprise pop-up shops in anticipated of the long awaited Views from the 6 release. The Beats by Dre sponsored events made it to New York, Miami, and Los Ageless, before landing in his hometown of Toronto over the weekend.

As he did with the previous two shops, the 29-year-old rapper made a last-minute announcement via social media and fans flocked for a chance at the merchandise.

What they probably weren’t expecting was for Drizzy to actually show up. The 6 God handed out limited edition Views t-shirts to stunned fans, and he also revealed the album’s track list.

After more than a year in the lab, Drake will drop Views from the 6 this Friday. The album cover was released yesterday.

Watch video from the Toronto pop-up shop below, and hit the gallery for photos.

—

Photo: screencap

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »