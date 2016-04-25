Chris Brown ft. Young Thug & Jeezy “Wrist (Remix),” Nipsey Hussle ft. Young Thug “Thug Life,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.25.16

Chris Brown returns with a remix of his trap-inspired Royalty single on “Wrist,” featuring Young Thug and Jeezy.

Produced by The MeKanics and Khemasis, the song was already sonically in sync with the Atlanta-centric sound dominating radio. It now features verses from two of the city’s most prolific wordsmiths.

Thugga also appears on Nipsey Hussle’s newly released song “Thug Life.” Hear the aforementioned records and then some in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

