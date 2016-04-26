Proud Parents: Andre 3000 & Erykah Badu’s Son Accepted Into 4 Colleges

As Seven Benjamin prepares to leap from high school to college, his parents couldn’t be prouder of his achievements. The teen, who is the son of Erykah Badu and Andre 3000, has been accepted into four different colleges.

Badu tweeted Seven’s college acceptance news yesterday (April 25).

Our son Seven got his 4 college choice acceptance letters. Makes parents feel good. Dream worked. pic.twitter.com/y5Mv703dEZ — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 25, 2016

Despite being the son of two outstanding artists Seven is interested in “psychology arts/and science,” according to his mom.

She also praised Three Stacks for being such a devoted father, noting that the Outkast member moved from Atlanta to Dallas where Seven was attending high school. In a 2104 Billboard interview, Andre revealed that his teenage was living with him in Atlanta for a while, and giving him advice on music.

Photo: Twitter