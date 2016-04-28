The Beyhive Goes In After Iggy Azalea Whitesplains Beyonce’s “Becky”

The struggle that is Iggy Azalea‘s public life has hit a new snag, this after the Aussie rap star saw fit to call out Beyonce and her use of the term “Becky” on the Lemonade album. Although yesterday was a pure sh*t show for Iggy, it appears she’s ready to invite in more slander after her latest quick Twitter rant.

Azalea, who seems to be aware of how quick her quips cause controversy, warned her fans and followers that she was set to cause a stir.

“Your controversy boner is about to explode,” tweeted Azalea earlier Wednesday evening. She followed the tweet with, “No i dont think Beyonce is racist nor do i think calling someone “BECKY” is the same as a racial slur. I actually like her and the project.”

Azalea continued saying, “BUT, no i dont think its great to use stereotypical names to describe ANY race. I think we can all agree on that.”

After her grandstand moment, Azalea switched gears and began tweeting about her fiance Nick Young and his struggle tattoo. There was also this response from Swaggy P regarding his girl trying to slander his back tat.

Pretty fair to say that Twitter, and most especially the Beyhive, reacted as expected to Azalea’s tweet barrage.

To see Iggy Azalea’s tweets and the slander that ensued, hit the following pages.

BASICALLY. but its not clickable if you say it how it is, is it? We all know this game by now. https://t.co/b0qd0N3phT — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 26, 2016

Honestly, I really like @IGGYAZALEA and her music, but no. Just no. Especially considering the woman in question is…black. — Tiffani Taylor (@Tiffani_Taylor) April 27, 2016

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »