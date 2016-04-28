Beyoncé Hits Back With “Boycott Beyoncé” Merch At Formation Tour

Beyoncé went meta last night at the first stop of her Formation World Tour Wednesday night and hit back at detractors who attempted to disrupt her movement. The megastar entertainer sold “Boycott Beyoncé” merch at the concert as a direct shot to the naysayers.

Queen Bey has been a target of pro-police advocates and related groups after the release of her track “Formation,” which some believed was a veiled attack on cops. Bey’s Super Bowl Performance earlier this year and the video for the song riled many a feather, but it’s apparent the Texas songstress was more than aware of the chatter.

From MTV:

At her inaugural Formation Tour show in Miami on Wednesday night, fans shared pics of “Boycott Beyoncé” merch being sold at the venue, including tees and phone cases. The new merch looks to be Bey’s way of capitalizing on the Miami Fraternal Order of Police’s boycott against her. Back in February, members of the organization said they would refuse to work as security at her show at Miami’s Marlins Park because of the “anti-police message” of her Super Bowl 50 performance and “Formation” video.

Check out some of the images of the clever merch move below.

You can now buy 'Boycott Beyonce' shirts at the Formation tour https://t.co/2hYYSI4bPR #KHOU pic.twitter.com/JTzTOgdByh — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 28, 2016

Beyoncé is selling "Boycott Beyoncé" shirts on her Formation tour.https://t.co/uIJ49U2GaE pic.twitter.com/9aO8IuhaP5 — The FADER (@thefader) April 27, 2016

Capitalism at its funniest! Beyoncé selling her own Boycott Beyoncé shirts, trolling critics and "protesters"😂 pic.twitter.com/2PaXTRwfYm — Juliana Jai Bolden (@JulianaJai) April 27, 2016

Photo: Twitter