Eminem’s Recovery album is continuing to hold onto its #1 spot on the Hip-Hop/ R&B charts while the Rick Ross’s Teflon Don came in at #2.

According to Neilsen SoundScan, in the past week Recovery sold 187,000 copies while Rick Ross’s Teflon Don moved 176,00.

To date Recovery is the top selling album of 2010 with 1,670,000 copies sold worldwide.