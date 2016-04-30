Check Out This Gallery Of Future’s Lyrics Turned Into Popular Brand Slogans [PHOTOS]

Future‘s lyrics can come off as very persuasive at times and a San Francisco-based copywriter has taken notice.

Copywriter Chamsseddine Abdelhafidh aka “Chams” was so inspired by Future’s lyrics that he has built an entire Tumblr page of graphics pairing popular brands like McDonalds and Sprite with lyrics that he thinks would make great slogans. The page, Ads From Future features posts with the Atlanta rapper’s words under the logos of companies that we are all familiar with.

“I think he would do great [as a copywriter],” said Chams in an interview with Atlanta alt-paper Creative Loafing. “He’s got an interesting POV on life and that’s what you want from a copywriter. Obviously, a lot of his words would get censored but I mean what can you do.”

Where Fewtch has become a walking Billboard for Activis, Xanax and wide brim hats, it is funny to see some of his lyrics alongside logos that we all see everyday.

All jokes aside, Future is making a splash in the advertising world in real life. Earlier this year he narrated a Beats By Dre headphones commercial featuring NFL quarterback Cam Newton. During Christmas season 2015, Future appeared in a Nike commercial alongside Serena Williams, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

See if you can guess what Future songs were used for these ads.

