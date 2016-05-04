Fabolous “Panda (Freestyle),” Kehlani “24/7,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.4.16

Brooklyn rapper Desiigner is the first New York City rapper to score a number one record on Billboard in 10 years thanks to “Panda.” Today, borough elder statesmen Fabolous gets busy on the beat with a freestyle of his own.
Per usual, Loso delivers plenty of witty one-liners over the song’s spastic trap production. Stream his “Panda” freestyle in Wired Tracks below.
https://soundcloud.com/myfabolouslife/panda-freestyle
