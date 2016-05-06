Chris Brown’s Stalker Demanded He Eat Her…

Chris Brown‘s struggle includes a deranged fan who keeps showing up to his home. The woman is currently locked up, and he described antics reveal she is hella disturbed.

Reports TMZ:

Chris has been in a standoff with Danielle Patti since she first got arrested for trespassing at his home in December. In new docs, Chris says she continues to harass him — getting busted a second time and even filing a restraining order against him.

Chris describes quite the scene on at least one of Patti’s unwanted visits. According to the docs, she shouts things like, “Chris are you going to eat my p****” and “I love you.” He says it’s clear she’s delusional about having a relationship with Chris.

He was granted a temporary restraining order, forcing her to stay 100 yards away from Chris and one of his bodyguards.