Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” Kaytranada & Skepta Drop Albums, & More | Wired Tracks 5.6.16

This edition of Wired Tracks is jam packed with quality music releases from a superstar artist, a few rising talents, and more.

For starters, Justin Timberlake returned from a hiatus with his new single “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” It will appear on the official soundtrack for DreamWorks’ upcoming film Trolls. The song is one of four original tunes Timberlake contributed to the project, while also serving as its executive producer.

Additionally, today was a great day for album releases thanks to veteran UK Grime wordsmith Skepta, wunderkind Canadian producer Kaytranada, and Midwest crooner JMSN.

Hear all of the aforementioned music and then some in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube Screencap

Skepta – Konnichiwa

Kaytranada – 99.9%

50 Cent ft. Chris Brown – “No Romeo No Juliet”

J Dilla ft. J*Davey – “Red Light”

JMSN – It is.

Migos – “Cocoon”

Tory Lanez – “Unforgetful”

DJ Kay Slay ft. Joell Ortiz & Dave East – “Rap Attack”

Styles P ft. Sheek Louch – “Think Lox”

Asaad – “From Saudi With Love”

Lil Lonnie ft. Bryson Tiller – “Change Up”

Trouble – Skoobzilla Mixtape