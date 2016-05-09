8 Things We Learned About Drake and 40 In Their Hour Long Nardwuar Inteview

Drake doesn’t do many interviews, so when he does choose to talk, the interviewers have to make it count.

Zane Lowe talked to Drake for almost an hour the night that Views dropped. But one week later fellow Canadian Nardwuar has upped the ante and talked to both Drake and 40 for over an hour.

You should already know by now about how Nardwuar gets down. He hits his guests with questions and information that only the FBI should know.

Here are eight more things we learned about Drake and 40 in their hour-long interview with “The Human Serviette.”

1.) 40 Was, Is And Will Always Be A Common Fan

@common, I remember being called a bitch in grade 9 cause I had your cd. Good thing I also had 456 by kool g rap on me. Now that's real 😉 — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) December 20, 2011

Remember when Common and Drake had a brief back and forth on wax, with Common revealing that his angry track “Sweet” was aimed at one Aubrey Graham? Well, 40 offered his two cents inferring that at one time Common was guilty of making the same type of “soft” music he was giving Drake hell for. However, in this interview 40 says that he will always be a Common fan. The look on Drake’s face when he says this telling. He even goes on to joke about one of Common’s albums being called “Chocolate Starfish.” C’mon now, we all know it was called Like Water For Chocolate.

