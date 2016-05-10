Drake Teases “OVO” Air Jordan VI Low [Photos]

Hate all you want, but Drake is steady racking up wins in 2016. In celebration of finally having a single hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “One Dance,” Drake showed off an image of an upcoming “OVO” Air Jordan 6.

By now you know the Boy has an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. However, they might not have been too cool with the 6 God teasing the kicks since the Instagram pic he posted has been deleted.

However, these are the Internets—nothing is ever truly wiped.

Peep photos of OVO Air Jordan 6 below and on the flip.

