Drake To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Back in the day, rappers would grant exclusive interviews to mags like The Source, VIBE or XXL or maybe BET’s 106 & Park or Yo! MTV Raps on the TV side. But it’s 2016, so Ellen gets those.

Drake will be sitting down for an exclusive interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Ellen announced the interview with a clip of her dancing to Drake’s now no. 1 hit, “One Dance,” along with a dancing mini-Drake, a hilarious nod to his VIEWS album cover.

Think she’ll ask for even more clarification on the ghostwriting struggle and not speaking to Nicki Minaj thanks to Meek Mill? The interview goes down May 18.

—

Photo: screen cap