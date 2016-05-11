Boosie Badazz Bleek Mode, Jamila Woods “Heavn,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.11.16

Boosie Badazz returns today with a new project titled Bleek Mode (Thug In Peace Lil Bleek).

Dedicated to his late friend Darryl “Bleek” Milton, the Louisiana wordsmith packages 19 tracks into a full listening experiences. Boosie handles most of the heavy lifting in the rhyming department; his only guests are Lil Durk, OG Dre, and Tony Michael.

Stream Boosie’s Bleek Mode in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Jamila Woods – “Heavn”

Nick Hook ft. 21 Savage & Bulletproof Dolphin – “Head”

Young Sizzle – “Fiji”

Atmosphere – “Windows”

https://soundcloud.com/hhv/masta-ace-young-black-intelligent-ybi-feat-pav-bundy-and-hypnotic-brass-ensemble

Masta Ace ft. Pav Bundy & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble — “Young Black Intelligent (Y.B.I.)”

WDNG Crshrs ft. Jay Dot Rain – “Work Off”

BMac The Queen – Black Engli$h

https://soundcloud.com/sulisound/money-produced-by-sulaiman-for-specialuxe

Sulaiman – “Money”

Chris Crack & Ugly Boy Modeling – “Dashiki”

600Breezy Molly Murk – “Circus”