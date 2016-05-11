Boosie Badazz Bleek Mode, Jamila Woods “Heavn,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.11.16

Boosie Badazz returns today with a new project titled Bleek Mode (Thug In Peace Lil Bleek).
Dedicated to his late friend Darryl “Bleek” Milton, the Louisiana wordsmith packages 19 tracks into a full listening experiences. Boosie handles most of the heavy lifting in the rhyming department; his only guests are Lil Durk, OG Dre, and Tony Michael.
Stream Boosie’s Bleek Mode in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
