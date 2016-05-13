Common Drops A Freestyle Hinting At New Music [VIDEO]

Common took to Instagram to spit a few bars and hint at some new music coming soon.

The veteran Chicago MC is currently down under wrapping up a tour New Zealand and Australia. But since the internet has made the world a smaller place, Common was able to tell us and all one million of his Instagram followers that he has some new music on the way all the way from the other side of the world.

Common shared some light work in the IG post:

“Peace to everybody down under wondering what’s going next/My texts is like that of Malcolm X/Or Marcus Garvery/ Bob Marley, find the party/Whatever you want is god body.”

Towards the end of the clip he shouts out “‘Reem” who we are lead to believe is producer Kareem Riggins. In April, Common tweeted out a photo of them together plotting on his next album. Riggins produced on Common’s 2002 experiment Electric Circus and his solid 2007 effort Finding Forever.

Photo: Screenshot

