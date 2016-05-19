Kanye West Gives A Short Kanye West Speech For The First Time Ever

A man of few words Kanye West is not, but for the first time in his life Yeezy had no choice but to become such a person.

Kanye West got the honor of taking home the Webby Award for 2016 Artist Of The Year. Winners of these awards are only allowed five word speeches and Kanye West probably gave the greatest five word speech in award ceremony history stating, “I can’t stand short speeches.”

Seems like regardless to whom or what, Kanye gonna Kanye.

Check the vid of his “speech” yourself and appreciate someone who people refer to as a “once-in-a-generation talent.” And by people we mostly mean Kanye himself, and the Kardashians.

Photo: screen cap