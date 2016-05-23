Kanye West’s Ex-Bodyguard Says “I Don’t Know How Kim Kardashian Stays Married To Him”

Kanye West‘s ex-bodyguard is letting off some steam and telling whoever will listen about his brief and “bizarre” time working for him.

In an interview with Australian media outlet The Sun, Kanye‘s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis talked about what it was like protecting the Chicago rapper.

Per The Sun:

Bodyguard Stanulis’ tales of West’s wobblies are just as jaw-dropping. “On the first day we headed to his music studio. When we got into the elevator Kanye just stood there with his arms folded and said, ‘Aren’t you going to press the button?’. ‘Kanye never, ever apologises’ “I told him, ‘I have never been here, I don’t know which floor’. “He flipped out, squealing that his time was precious and that he couldn’t believe I hadn’t called ahead to find out which floor he worked on. “I explained, ‘We have three options. You tell me the floor and I press the button, you press the button, or we stand here’. Eventually, he told me and I pressed the button. Kanye never, ever apologizes.”

Stanulis goes on to share episodes where other bodyguards were fired for touching West‘s shoulder and how no one on his staff is allowed to wear anything other than black because patterns distract him. Perhaps the craziest detail Stanulis shared was about the time he had to retrieve West from off the street after he stormed out of a studio.

The Sun writes:

Stanulis once found himself tailing West through the streets of Manhattan late at night in his own family car after one of the star’s strops. “I was on my way into work and I got a call to say Kanye had stormed out of the studio after yet another row with someone, and asking could I go and find him,” Stanulis said. “I discovered him walking down the side of a busy highway and went to pick him up.” But before getting in, the singer tried to insist dad-of-three Stanulis remove the child seats in the back so he could sit there instead. It seems he only deigns to sit in the front of a car if he is driving himself.

Stanulis only worked for Kanye for two weeks. He was fired not too long after the Met Ball where Kanye wore blue contacts to the party. He insists that he was fired for simply speaking to his wife Kim Kardashian.

“He is the most condescending person I have ever met,” he says. “It is his world and everyone just exists within it. I don’t know how Kim stays married to him.”