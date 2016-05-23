Nipsey Hussle ft. Young Thug & Mozzy “I Do This,” Dave East ft. The Game “Bad Boy on Death Row,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.23.16

Nipsey Hussle has found a collaborative groove with eclectic Atlanta rapper Young Thug, and it shows on his new track “I Do This,” also featuring Mozzy.

Neighborhood Nip has found a similar wave when working with Dom Kennedy and YG. However, Thugga is the antithesis to the West Coast-centric sound fancied by the aforementioned rappers, as his oft-unique vocals and flow make him a chameleon of sorts when collaborating with others.

“I Do This” is no different, with Nipsey and Mozzy stay in their respective lanes, allowing Thug to add necessary color to the song. Stream it below in Wired Tracks, along with Dave East’s new song “Bad Boy on Death Row,” featuring The Game.

