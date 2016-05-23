Lil Wayne Heard Saying “F*ck Cash Money” At Colorado 420 Rally [VIDEO]

It appeared to be all good just a week ago. Video has surfaced of what sounds like Lil Wayne saying “F*ck Cash Money” at a recent 420 rally in Colorado.

A fan video has emerged online of embattled Cash Money Records artist and Young Money founder Lil Wayne leading a chant of “f*ck Cash Money” at Denver Annual 420 Rally this past Saturday, May 21.

In between songs, the video shows who looks to be Lil Wayne interacting with fans in a call and response session. The brief clip had Wayne chanting “f*ck the bullsh*t, f*ck Cash Money.”

This isn’t the first time Wayne has put “f*ck” and “Cash Money” in the same sentence. He has voiced his displeasure with his recording home on stages and on Twitter in the past. Weezy and Cash Money are currently in a bitter legal war where Wayne is suing the label for unpaid royalties. He has also accused the label holding his Carter V album hostage.

With photos of Birdman and Wayne surfacing earlier this year and both sides not talking recklessly led many to assume that all was becoming well between the two. This video seems to prove otherwise.

Photo: WENN.com