The Air Jordan 12 Retro “Flu Game” Drops On Saturday [Photos]

Get your money right, because this weekend is a sneaker holiday (no disrespect to Memorial Day). The Air Jordan 12 Retro “Flu Game” returns to stores on Saturday, May 28.

The legend goes that Michael Jordan was suffering from flu-like symptoms before game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Air Jordan still hit the court, dropping 38 points and having to get essentially carried off the court by his buddy Scottie Pippen after the game.

These kicks got the retro treatment in 2003 and 2009, the latter featuring a nubuck upper instead of the full-grain leather upper here (who made this suspect decision?). Anyway, they’re back, and they will be selling out in minutes.

A few spots where you can cop, at $190 a pop, will be Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports. See how below.

More pics of the Air Jordan 12 Retro Flu Game in the gallery.

The #Jordan Retro XII "Flu Game" returns on Saturday, 5/28! See stores and procedures HERE > https://t.co/peRjRcDmkk pic.twitter.com/rk9iRcOgLG — Footaction (@Footaction) May 23, 2016

#Jordan Retro 12 "Flu Game" makes a comeback 5/28. Find a store near you by visiting https://t.co/8hI8qI0iCN pic.twitter.com/xxisSLlorK — Champs Sports (@champssports) May 22, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter/@trashand

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »