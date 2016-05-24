Wiz Khalifa ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Pull Up,” Young Greatness ft. Yo Gotti & Lil Wayne “Moolah (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 5.24.16

With summer just around the corner, a handful of songs are sure to reign supreme throughout the season (Drake’s “One Dance, anyone?), but there’s no clearcut dominant rap record. But in comes Wiz Khalifa with a potential anthem titled “Pull Up,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Produced by Ricky P and TM88, the track is built around trap-influenced drums, delightfully wrapped in a hazy cloud of sonics. Given Wiz’s constantly laid back vibe and penchant for Khalifa Kush, let’s say this is the perfect way for Taylor Gang’s general to usher in the summer.

Stream “Pull Up” below in Wired Tracks.

Photo: Instagram

