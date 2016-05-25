Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Embarking On The Rae And Ghost United (RAGU) Tour

Attention Raekwon and Ghostface Killah fans, your dreams have been fulfilled, again. The Wu-Tang Clan lyricists are embarking on the Rae And Ghost United (RAGU) Tour this summer.

The nationwide tour kicks off July 26 in Portland and hits cities like Chicago, Cleveland and Atlanta before closing out September 1 in Oakland. There are no New York City or Los Angeles dates on the bill, but more shows will be added soon.

Last year, the duo hit the road for the Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… tour. Now, if we could just get a proper RAGU album…

Check out the schedule for Rae And Ghost United (RAGU) Tour below.

Photo: WENN.com