Meek and Fab Rip “All The Way Up (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Meek Mill and Fabolous have been known to come with the bars. The Philly and Brooklyn rappers get buck over Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up.”

Meek uses his verse to insist he still got the streets on lock, and aims at the 6 God.

“This a slaughter, new world order, I be going hard Westbrook fourth quarter/This is Hip-Hop, you ain’t write or record it/I don’t know they getting down across the borders,” barks Meek.

Meanwhile, Fab comes with his usual BK bravado.

“She hang like a chain so she bout to get snatched, I ain’t about throwing subs, I’m about getting scratch/But if the shoe fits ni**a buy an outfit to match,” spits Fab.

Does this go harder than the proper Jay Z remix? By the way, it’s a Cool & Dre instrumental.

Photo: Instagram