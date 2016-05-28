Watch Bernie Sanders Walkout To DMX Music At California Rally [VIDEO]

We don’t know if Bernie Sanders actually bumps DMX, but he doesn’t mind using it as intro music at his rallies.

In a recent rally in Lancaster, Calif. the Democratic Presidential candidate really wanted to see where the ‘hood was at when he walked out to DMX‘s “Where The Hood At?”

The song is an interesting choice seeing has how it’s one of X’s most controversial songs. DMX’s lyrics stating his views on homosexuality can still make your ears bleed 13 years after it was released:

Man, cats don’t know what it’s gonna be Fuckin with a nigga like me, D-to-the-M-to-the-X Last I heard, y’all niggas was havin sex, with the same sex I show no love, to homo thugs Empty out, reload and throw more slugs How you gonna explain fucking a man? Even if we squashed the beef, I ain’t touching ya hand I don’t bunk with chumps, for those who been to jail That’s the cat with the Kool-Aid on his lips and pumps I don’t fuck with niggas that think they broads Only know how to be one way, that’s the dog I know how to get down, know how to bite Bark very little, but I know how to fight I know how to chase a cat up in the tree Man, I give y’all niggas the b’iness for fucking with me, is you crazy?!

Sanders has been a favorite of many Hip-Hop circles. Killer Mike has endorsed him heavy and Sanders even introduced Run the Jewels at Coachella.

https://twitter.com/Edwinprime/status/735925339939954688

Photo: Screenshot