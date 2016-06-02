Watch Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Perform Piano Acoustic Version Of “First Day Out” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane and Zaytoven are whetting all of our whetting all of our appetites with this clip of them performing together.

The dynamic trap duo are already back at it and the world can’t wait to see what they cook up. They give fans a taste of what’s in store when Zaytoven shared this clip of him, Gucci and Mike Will Made-It lounging around.

In the brief video Zay is heard hitting notes on the keys while Gucci raps a few bars from his 2009 street favorite “First Day Out.” Not to be confused with his more recent Mike Will Made-It single “First Day Out The Feds.”

While the world has grown accustomed to Gucci Mane dropping tons of music at a time, it looks like we will have to wait for a while. He was supposed to drop a new mixtape last week but it never happened. However he has shared that a Gucci Mane & Friends tour will be starting in September.

Photo: Instagram